Death toll in Darfur clashes rises to 48

Khartoum, Sudan: Ongoing clashes in Sudan’s restive Darfur have killed at least 48 people in two days, state media said Sunday, just over two weeks after a long-running peacekeeping mission ended operations.

The violence has reportedly pitted the Massalit tribe against Arab nomads in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, quickly morphing into broader fighting involving armed militias in the area.