Mon Jan 18, 2021
AFP
January 18, 2021

Torrential rains hamper hunt for Indonesia quake survivors

World

AFP
January 18, 2021

Mamuju, Indonesia: Torrential monsoon rains hampered the hunt on Sunday for anyone still buried alive under buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, after the huge tremor killed at least 77 and left thousands homeless.

Excavators and cranes were deployed across the devastated seaside city of Mamuju, where buildings were reduced to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete, including a hospital and the regional governor’s office.

