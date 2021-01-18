close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
AFP
January 18, 2021

Donald Trump

World

Miami: President Donald Trump will leave Washington in disgrace next week, destined for a warmer welcome in Florida, where some supporters are so gung-ho they recently wrote his name on the back of a fat, lumbering manatee. Days after suffering the ignominy of a second impeachment, Trump will skip his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration and depart early Wednesday for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Apparently, he plans to live there.

