Sudanese burn Israeli flag

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Dozens of Sudanese protesters burned the Israeli flag on Sunday during a rally against Khartoum’s recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with the Jewish state, an AFP correspondent reported. Demonstrators gathered outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, chanting anti-Israel slogans and carrying banners reading, "normalisation is betrayal" and "normalisation is a crime".