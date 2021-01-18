Thousands of National Guard troops deployed in Washington: Biden to sign executive orders on ‘Day One’

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s top aide said on Sunday the incoming president would sign about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office, as police fearing violence from Trump supporters staged a nationwide security operation ahead of the inauguration.

Authorities in Washington, where Wednesday’s inauguration will take place, said they arrested a man with a loaded handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition at a security checkpoint, underscoring the tension in the US capital which is resembling a war zone.

However, the man said it was "an honest mistake," and that he was a private security guard who got lost on his way to work near the Capitol. Incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo to new White House senior staff that the executive orders would address the pandemic, the ailing US economy, climate change and racial injustice in America.

"All of these crises demand urgent action," Klain said in the memo. "In his first ten days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world," Klain added.

As he inherits the White House from Donald Trump, Biden’s plate is overflowing with acute challenges. The economy is ailing, with 10 million fewer jobs available compared to the start of the pandemic. And millions of Americans who back Trump refuse to recognize Biden as the legitimate president. Biden this week unveiled plans to seek $1.9 trillion to revive the economy through new stimulus payments and other aid, and plans a blitz to accelerate America’s stumbling Covid vaccine rollout effort.

On Inauguration Day Biden, as previously promised, will sign orders including ones for the US to rejoin the Paris climate accord and reverse Trump’s ban on entry of people from certain Muslim majority countries, Klain said.

"President-elect Biden will take action -- not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration -- but also to start moving our country forward," Klain said. Meanwhile, Washington was under a state of high alert after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6. The assault left five people dead, including a police officer.

Security officials have warned that armed pro-Trump extremists, possibly carrying explosives, pose a threat to Washington as well as state capitals over the coming week. Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington and streets have been blocked off downtown with concrete barriers.

On Friday night, police arrested a Virginia man at a security checkpoint where he tried to use an "unauthorized" credential to access the restricted area where Biden will be inaugurated. As officers checked the credential, one noticed decals on the back of Wesley Beeler’s pick-up truck that said "Assault Life," with an image of a rifle, and another with the message: "If they come for your guns, give ‘em your bullets first," according to a document filed in Washington, DC Superior Court.

Under questioning, Beeler told officers he had a Glock handgun in the vehicle. A search uncovered a loaded handgun, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, shotgun shells and a magazine for the gun, the court document said. Beeler was arrested on charges including possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

"It was an honest mistake," Beeler told The Washington Post after being released from jail. "I pulled up to a checkpoint after getting lost in DC because I’m a country boy," he said. "I showed them the inauguration badge that was given to me."

Beeler told the newspaper he works as a private security guard near the Capitol, and presented a credential provided by his employer. He said he was licensed to carry his gun in Virginia, but forgot to take it out of his car before leaving home for his overnight shift in Washington.

Prosecutors did not object to Beeler’s release from jail, the Washington Post said, though he was ordered to stay out of Washington except for court-related matters. In addition to the heavy security presence in the US capital, law enforcement was out in force at statehouses around the country to ward off potential political violence.