Greek official axed after Olympian’s sex abuse claim

ATHENS: A senior official at the Greek sailing federation has been forced to resign in the wake of sexual abuse allegations by one of the country’s top Olympians, the governing body said.

The federation said Saturday it was “shocked” by the claim made by former Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou, which has sparked a flurry of revelations by other athletes.

Bekatorou, now 43, said she was 21 when she was subjected to “sexual harassment and abuse” by the senior federation member in his hotel room, shortly after trials for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Her claims, which sparked a social media firestorm, have been seen as a belated #MeToo moment.