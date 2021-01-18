Manthaar claims Winter Cup, Sahil wins Ravi Cup

LAHORE: Manthaar won the Winter Cup while Sahil left challengers far behind to land with Ravi Cup here during the 20th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

With the exception of favourite Manthaar and Neeli The Great, the day was overrun by surprises that had horses predicted for place win in fact winning the races. The biggest upset of the day was seen in the seventh race which was won by Believe Me.

Neeli The Great was favorite of the opening race and it won it with ease. However, the remaining two places were surprisingly taken by Azm-e-Nau (which came second) and Golden Pound (third).

In the second race, too, Merchant of Venus was expected to take the place but it jumped upwards to be the winner. Golden Arrow’s position at the second place was a surprise while one of the favourites Shining Armour secured third place.

In the third race, Khabib’s gallop to the winner’s slop from its expected second place also came as a surprise.

The fourth race, a maiden run of 12 horses, was surprisingly won by Al Khalid. Back Street Boy was predicted for a place and it was second while Noor-e-Kainat ended third.

Manthaar was favourite to win the Winter Cup and it had no hesitation in its stride for glory. However, Ibram Prince and Sparking switched place to be second and third, respectively.

The Ravi Cup, which was the sixth race of the day, saw Sahil winning from its expected second place. In this race, Big Move was on fluke and it claimed second place, while Exceptional One finished third.

The biggest upset of the day was drawn by Believe Me in the seventh race while Your Flame In Me was second and Miss World finished third.

In the final race of the day, Banaras Prince’s fluke earned it first position while Khadim was second and Chhota Jharra was third.