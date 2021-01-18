‘Lack of quality coaching hurting cricketers’

ISLAMABAD: Former seam bowler Sarfraz Nawaz, who is also the pioneer of reverse swing, Sunday urged the coaches and selectors of the national team to raise their professional level to lower the risk of stalemate that may result in halting the players’ progress.

Talking to ‘The News’ from London, Sarfraz said he had coached many pace bowlers in the past, resultantly they emerged as the quality international strike bowlers.

“Nobody even told Shaheen Shah Afridi that he was bowling quite away from the wickets. He must start bowling closer to wickets to help him gain more purchase. His bowling coach did not tell him that he is not using his talent to the maximum. It is strange that a talented bowler like Shaheen is missing a very potent trick here. He should keep in mind that unless and until he makes proper use of the angle and stride, he would not be getting maximum help and movement. There is a need to work on him and improve his ability as a bowler.”

Sarfraz was also critical of injured Naseem Shah’s inclusion in the team for the New Zealand tour.

“When a bowler reduces his speed upto 15kph, it means there is something seriously wrong with his fitness. The fear of injury has gripped Naseem and he has now started bowling at a reduced speed. He was seen bowling at around 150kph but now his speed has gone down to 135kph. He should be rested for a longer period and after having complete rest he must go through a lengthy rehabilitation programme.”