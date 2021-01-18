AC Milan lose Hernandez, Calhanoglu

ROME: Serie A leaders AC Milan will be without French defender Theo Hernandez and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for Monday’s game in Cagliari after both returned positive tests for Covid-19, the club announced on Sunday.

The two players, both regulars in Stefano Pioli’s team, “tested positive in a molecular test” carried out on Saturday on the entire squad and were “immediately placed in quarantine at home”, the club said.

AC Milan are already missing Croatian striker Ante Rebic and Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic, who have not featured since their positive tests were announced on January 6.