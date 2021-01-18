UK vows to leave ‘no stone unturned’ to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe

London: The UK said on Sunday it had intensified efforts to secure the release from Tehran of detained British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after her family said her detention could end in seven weeks.

"I think that’s based on the existing sentence," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said of the timeline, stressing that Iran had repeatedly dashed hopes for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release after postponing another trial in November.