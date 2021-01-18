Morocco Jews ‘already packing’ for direct Israel flights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CASABLANCA, Morocco: Fanny Mergui has no doubt: Moroccan Jews "are already packing their suitcases" to board direct flights to Israel after the kingdom normalised ties with the Jewish state.
Morocco, home to North Africa’s biggest Jewish community and the ancestral homeland of some 700,000 Israelis, is also hoping for an influx of Israeli tourists when the Covid-19 pandemic eases.