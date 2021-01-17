PML-N beneficiary of foreign funding, not PTI: Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was beneficiary of foreign funding and it must account for the funds it received from abroad.Addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House here on Saturday, he said the opposition parties were recipients and distributors of unexplained amounts and the opposition leadership was morally and legally bound to explain this to the nation. Gill said Pakistan PTI received some funding from expatriate Pakistanis in small amounts of 10, 20 and 100 dollars but the real beneficiaries of actual foreign funding were the opposition parties. He said Maryam Nawaz and other corrupt politicians cannot dupe the public anymore, adding that they must account for the money transacted through fake accounts.