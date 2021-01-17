PML-N devises strategy for rally outside ECP office

LAHORE: PML-N has finalised plan for the upcoming big event of PDM to hold protest outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad on January 19 for which every political party will reach Islamabad to display its strength. In this regard, a party meeting was held on Saturday at the PML-N Model Town office. The meeting was chaired by Ahsan Iqbal while other party leaders also participated. It was decided that Marryam Nawaz will lead a caravan from Lahore through Motorway and join the Rawalpindi-based main rally of PML-N at some points. All the party MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders will reach Rawalpindi with their supporters in the shape of rallies to join Marryum Nawaz in Rawalpindi.