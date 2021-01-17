Quake jolts twin cities, KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A magnitude 5.4 quake was Saturday recorded in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Shabqadar, Peshawar and the adjoining areas.
The quake epicenter was 198 kilometer deep in the Hindukash Mountains Range in Afghanistan. No loss of life and property was reported till the filing of news at 1:45am.