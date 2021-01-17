PTI leaders become active to resolve intra-party differences

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)â€™s regional governing body in Hazara has decided to end a divide in Mansehra

chapter of the party as currently two parallel bodies notified separately by the acting president and general secretary are working in five tehsils of the district.

The rift between two major rival groups in the PTI Mansehra chapter widened following the district general secretary Taimur Saleem Swati notified the office-bearers of the five tehsils but the acting president Dr Ashfaq not only de-notified those notifications but also named other office-bearers of his choice.

The governing body of Hazara, summoned the district general secretary Taimur Saleem Khan Swati to Islamabad and heard his point of view about notifications issued by him for office-bearers of five tehsils, ie Mansehra, Oghi, Balakot, Darband and Baffa-Balakot tehsils.