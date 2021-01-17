Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine allowed in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday gave emergency use authorization to Oxford-Astrazeneca’s AZD1222 in Pakistan following recommendations by a six-member panel of health experts. A private firm has been allowed to import the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

“The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given the emergency use authorization to Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan told The News on Saturday.

A panel of six leading health scientists of the country, including three from the Aga Khan University (AKU) had been constituted by the government of Pakistan to review the data submitted by different vaccine manufacturers and to decide which vaccine should be allowed to be administered to the people, keeping in view its safety and efficacy during the

trials.

The Sindh Medical Stores (SMS), a large importer of the vaccines and medicines in Pakistan, had applied for the emergency use authorization for the AZD1222 vaccine, jointly developed by the Oxford University and Astrazeneca and submitted its data as well as Emergency Use Authorization given to by the European and other international authorities.

The DRAP officials said, four to five international firms including three Chinese firms had applied for the emergency use authorization of their vaccines in Pakistan but based on the recommendations of the expert panel, they decided to give vaccine Astrazeneca, the emergency use authorization in the country.