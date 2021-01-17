close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
January 17, 2021

Quake jolts twin cities, KP

January 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A magnitude 5.4 quake was Saturday recorded in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Shabqadar, Peshawar and the adjoining areas.

The quake epicenter was 198 kilometer deep in the Hindukash Mountains Range in Afghanistan. No loss of life and property was reported till the filing of news at 1:45am.

