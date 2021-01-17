Pulwama attack: India had its soldiers killed, blamed Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The ugly face of India was once again exposed, while Pakistan’s stance on the Pulwama attack proved to be true as it has emerged that India had its soldiers killed and then blamed Pakistan for it.

According to local media reports, Pulwama drama has been exposed, Pakistan has declared Pulwama attack as conspiracy as evidence of Pulwama attack has come to light.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept shedding crocodile tears on the bodies of 40 Indian soldiers and wanted to appease his voters by taking action against Pakistan. Indian journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested for being responsible for the suicide of a woman and her son. Goswami had to pay Rs8.3 million to the interior designer.

Goswami also attacked a female officer during his arrest. When Goswami was caught, the Indian government became active, the Supreme Court also supported him, the president of the Indian Supreme Court resigned on preferential treatment.

Goswami, who is close to the Modi government, was already aware of the Pulwama attack and the Balakot incursion. Three days before the Balakot incursion, Goswami had told about the attack.

According to Goswami and the head of the Indian Broadcast Audience Research Council’s WhatsApp chat, Goswami was aware of high-level decisions in India. Goswami’s actions opened the floodgates for high-level military decisions in India.

In India, the lack of seriousness in national security and decision-making has been exposed. Goswami was also aware of the Balakot attack and the repeal of Article 370. Goswami, along with the head of BARC, continued to increase the rating of his channel.

On February 23, 2019, Goswami announced the big news about Pakistan in advance. Goswami said that there would be a bigger operation against Pakistan than usual. He knew that something out of the ordinary was about to happen in Kashmir.

Goswami said the Modi government wanted to take action against Pakistan. Goswami wanted to follow CNN’s Iraq coverage on his channel. His Indian nationalism was an excuse to get TRP. Indian decision-makers were playing into the hands of Goswami.

Indian Professor Ashok Swain has already declared Pulwama Kodrama. According to Ashok, Modi did the same in Pulwama as he did in Gujarat in 2002. According to Ashok Swain, Modi allowed Pulwama to be a drama to garner votes.

International media reports said while quoting Mumbai Police that WhatsApp conversations show that Goswami had enjoyed a cosy relationship with the head of ratings company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Pratho Dasgupta.

Mumbai Police have mentioned the relationship in a supplementary charge sheet filed during an investigation into a ratings tampering scandal involving a few news channels in India, including the hyper-nationalist Republic TV. It was reported that police have retrieved conversations that are more than 1,000 pages from Dasgupta’s phone. In the conversation, the BARC CEO was seen asking Goswami to reach out to the government on his behalf at multiple times.

In a conversation on April 04, 2019, just days before the general elections, Dasgupta had asked the Republic TV anchor to stall India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority’s (TRAI) proposal to make the BARC’s viewing data public rather than the council just supplying it to channels.

Dasgupta had told Goswami that if the data was made public then multiple channels could be blacked out by Multi System Operators (MSOs) and Local Cable Operators (LCOs).

In response to his fears, the anchor assured the BARC CEO that when the Narendra Modi-led government returns to power then the TRAI will become toothless.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected Narendra Modi’s comments that insinuated Islamabad was involved in the Pulwama attack, advising India to refrain from dragging Pakistan into its domestic politics. “Pakistan categorically rejects the Indian prime minister’s insinuation of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack by alluding to remarks made by a minister in the National Assembly,” read a statement by the Foreign Office on Saturday.

Modi had repeated unfounded allegations that Pakistan was involved in the Pulwama attack — that claimed the lives of 40 soldiers a couple of years ago — citing federal minister Fawad Chaudhry speech in parliament a few days ago.

Pakistan said it was a “brazen attempt” by the Indian government to twist Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks, clarifying that the minister was talking about the shooting down of two IAF jets on February 27, 2019.

The Foreign Office blamed the BJP’s “incurable obsession” with Pakistan, stating that it was the main reason why the right-wing party kept blaming Islamabad for its own failings and shortcomings.

“It has been a part and parcel of the BJP’s electoral strategy to raise the Pakistan ‘bogey’ in the attempt to galvanise voters’ support, while seeking to divert public attention from their domestic and foreign policy failures,” reads the statement by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan said it believes the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack was the BJP itself, as it helped the party secure a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections following the episode.

“On the other hand, to this day, India has failed to provide any credible evidence of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pulwama attack,” said the FO. In conclusion, Pakistan advised the BJP to stop stoking anti-Pakistan sentiments and instead, come up to the expectations of the Indian masses to perform better in elections. “The BJP regime is advised, once again, to stop dragging Pakistan into India’s domestic politics, especially at the time of elections in India. Instead of mobilising the electorate through stoking of anti-Pakistan sentiments,” said Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousuf said that India was a mafia state which faked terrorism to implicate Pakistan for 20 years, and “we should stop wondering about fake claims of a rogue state and continue exposing its ugly face to world”.

In an interview with a private news channel, Moeed Yousuf said that “we should stop being surprised, India’s deeds are in front of everyone, as a state we repeatedly said that the Pulwama attack was fake”.

He said that he was repeatedly informing the world that India could carry out another such fake operation and had also given dossier to the world. Now the world has to draw a conclusion, until the results India will continue to cover its face.

The special assistant said that Indian banks are also spreading terrorism, now the world has to do justice regarding India. Things come up against India on a daily basis, the world should make a decision based on justice against India which has been pretending to be a victim of terrorism for the last 20 years.

Moeed Yousuf added that India would be active on the global diplomatic front. “We will further strengthen our lobby, also acknowledging that their lobby is very strong globally. But we will still try to win the world stage with truth. We will not be afraid of anyone and we will not apologise to anyone but will admit our weaknesses,” he said.

Moeed said that Pakistan had already said that Pulwama attack was a drama, “we should stop being surprised at claims of a rogue state. Pakistan has revealed the face of India to the world and they will be humiliated”.

The special assistant said that in the last one and a half years, India has been reprimanded through diplomacy, a lot of effort has been made and more will be done.

During the conversation, Moeed Yousuf said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking about the false flag operation not as an individual but as a state. “We cannot bring everything to the public. The world does not listen to us with justice, which they should listen to. The enemy country buys weapons from big countries in the world, they have interests,” he said.