Real change has started: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a new era of real change in Punjab has started.

In a statement, he said projects had been designed according to the needs of people with the consultation of public representatives for the first time. “Backward areas are being developed and new universities and hospitals are being set up in far-flung areas. Every city will be given a separate development package,” he added. He said that personal likes and dislikes affected development projects in the past and resources were wasted by ignoring public priorities. “The PTI government has focused on the development of every area. Everyone is being taken on board for sustainable development and prosperity of the people,” he concluded.