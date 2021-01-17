PTI failed to manage solid waste what to talk of managing country, says Marriyum

LAHORE: Talking to media outside NAB court here Saturday, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said “those who openly demanded commission on nation’s money are accusing Shahbaz Sharif for saving Pakistan’s billions of rupees even after final bids of national development projects”.

Marriyum slammed allegations against Shahbaz Sharif, saying there was documentary proof how Shahbaz saved nation's money just in the case of Lahore Waste Management Company for carrying out waste management within the provincial metropolis.

The former Information Minister told media that the contract for all jobs were tendered out and the lowest bid was offered by Al-Bayrak and Ozpak who were doing this job since 2011. The lowest bid for zone 1 was $ 199.21 million and for zone 2 it was $ 228.13 million with a total of $ 427.34 million. After the final bid, Shahbaz formed a procurement committee to cut the cost and after final negotiations over $ 100 million amount was saved. “On the other hand, this imposed selected PTI government iss demanding commission from foreign companies, Marriyum said.

She said the incompetent, unqualified, corrupt and commission-agent government was incapable of public service delivery that is why it persecuting those who have served the people. “The selected Prime Minister praises those for brilliant performance who can't even manage Lahore's garbage. The city of flowers which had become an example for all Pakistan is littered with garbage ever since PTI came into power, she said. The city where mechanical transportation system for waste management was being conducted, is now managed with bull and donkey carts. The vehicles that used to transport garbage have become rotten garbage under this imposed administration, she said.

Marriyum said the so-called advisor on accountability himself is embarrassed. The imposed government and its corrupt chief Imran Khan is every time asked by the courts for proof against Shahbaz Sharif. From Saaf Paani, Ashiyaana Scheme, Multan Metro, DFID to all other projects, despite having access to all records and abuse of government power, not a single penny of corruption was proven against Shahbaz, she added. “Shahbaz Sharif is answering every question of the court and will be vindicated because he had served the people with devotion.