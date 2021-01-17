China,Pakistan agree to enhance culture, tourism cooperation

BEIJING: China and Pakistan agreed to organize cultural and tourism activities, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Gwadar Pro, Pakistani Ambassador Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Zhang Xu, Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed on-going cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges and vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements in the future.

They agreed that both countries should make optimum use of existing linkages to deepen bilateral cultural exchanges and also institutionalize new

mechanisms for coordinated and wide-ranging development of ties in relevant fields.

In this regard, the expansion of bilateral tourism could become a new area of cooperation between Pakistan and China.