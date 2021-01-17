Omar Ayub holds UAE Iqama: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday claimed that Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan holds an investor’s Iqama in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but has not declared the amount of his investment there.

“Omar Auyb Khan also did not reveal the details about his assets in London and a former member national assembly Babar Nawaz has also registered a case of concealing assets against him,” said the PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference here along with Palwasha Khan, Nazir Dhoki and Capt (R) Syed Wasif.

Faisal Karim Kundi while condemning the speech of Omar Ayub Khan in the Senate on Friday said that it is ironic that a person like Omar Ayub is levelling baseless accusations on past government who has been a part of the most governments in the past. He said Omar Ayub started his career from the PML-N and then joined the PML-Q and General Musharraf then went back to PML-N and now is in the PTI.

The PPP information secretary said the historic power breakdown recently occurred due to the incapability of Omar Ayub and many parts of the country is still experiencing power loadshedding upto 18 hours.

Kundi warned Omar Ayub that if he starts personal attacks then the PPP reserves the right to respond in kind.

He said Omar Ayub does not answer the questions about his own corruption, but makes tall claims in the Parliament. “Now the PPP has decided to approach courts against the corruption of PTI,” he said.

Palwasha Khan said that Omar Ayub is criticising the PPP because he was not allowed to enter the party.