Ch Shujaat elected PML-Q President unopposed

LAHORE: Ch Shujaat Hussain has been declared PML-Q president unopposed while Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema secretary general as no candidate contested against them.

After scrutiny of nomination papers, the party’s election commission declared both the candidates elected unopposed. A statement issued Saturday said the PML-Q’s organisational activities were continuing countrywide since October 2020. After completion of tehsil, district organisations, organisational setup in five provinces Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territories, the PML-Q’s central elections were held Saturday at the Muslim League House in Lahore. Central Election Commission meeting was chaired by advocate Jahangir A. Jhoja while its members: ex-MPA Ch Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha, MNA Farrukh Khan, Rana Khalid Manzoor and former education minister Mian Imran Masood attended the meeting.

Earlier in the party’s provincial election of Sindh; Mohammad Tariq Hassan and Kunwar Arshad Khan were elected president and general secretary respectively.

In Balochistan, Saeedul Hassan Mandokhel was elected president and SR Nasir provincial general secretary. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, -ex-MNA Mehboobullah Jan was elected president and ex-MPA and former provincial minister Wajihuzzaman Khan general secretary.

In Punjab, Ch Pervaiz Elahi was elected party’s provincial president and Senator Kamil Ali Agha general secretary. In Gilgit-Baltistan, advocate Asadullah Khan was elected president and Asif Ahmad Qureshi general secretary. For Islamabad Capital, Rizwan Sadiq was elected president and Ch Mohammad Jahangir general secretary. After PML-Q elections at the central level, election activities have been completed.