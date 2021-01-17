PPP leader assails govt for hiking oil prices

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan on Saturday said the ‘selected’ rulers had once again hiked the prices of petroleum products, which will ultimately multiply miseries of the poor in the country.

“This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of petroleum products, electricity, gas and other essential commodities, including food and medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” he told reporters here.

He said the recent successful mammoth public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have frightened the incumbent ‘selected’ rulers.

He said the PPP workers and supporters would fully participate in the PDM upcoming protest sit-in on January 31 to send pack this fake government home.

He said that the PPP was one of PDM 11 opposition parties and its leadership, workers and supporters would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of true democracy and the nation.