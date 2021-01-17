Government’s goals for religious harmony in Pakistan

Our dear homeland Pakistan is the most important country in the Islamic world and the first nuclear power in the Muslim world. For the last four decades, Pakistan has been facing multiple challenges and its adversaries have been trying to portray it as a weak state that relies on others for its survival. Indeed, for a long time, Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism and sectarian violence, but that is now history.

Whatever conspiracy is peddled against Pakistan the reality is that it has successfully defeated terrorism and is struggling to rise on its bootstraps.

After 9/11 Pakistan had no choice but to join the US’s war against terrorism in Afghanistan. It opened us to multiple fronts. On the one hand, were the militants, they targeted Pakistan to take revenge for our decision to join the US war. On the other hand, India recruited international terrorist organizations to sabotage Pakistan’s security. This organized campaign played havoc with the peace, security, and stability of Pakistan. Though Pakistan is now 90 out of the terrorism mess, international terrorist groups bases in Afghanistan are still conspiring to target Pakistan. These terrorist organisations, operating from Afghanistan, have been conspiring against Pakistan with Indian support. They are currently being reorganised by India but Pakistan’s security agencies are constantly thwarting their conspiracies.

Though 100% success against terrorism is not possible, with the grace of Allah Almighty, our joined efforts, and international cooperation we will succeed. The present government has a clear policy from day one to eradicate the menace of extremism and terrorism from Pakistan and make it a peaceful, stable, and tolerant country. Several important decisions have been taken in this regard, including getting into a dialogue with the leadership of all religious schools of thought, for the reformation of the education system. For the first time in the history of Pakistan and after extensive consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, it was decided that the seminaries would be registered with the Ministry of Education.

Earlier, the ‘Madaris-e-Arabia’ used to be registered with the Ministry of Industry. It would not be wrong to say that the official status of Madaris education is formally recognised after seventy years. In the past, the degrees of Madaris Educational Boards were recognized only as honorary degrees and were considered equivalent to MA Islamic Studies or MA in Arabic, that too by a few government departments. Many simply did not recognize them.

However, as a result of continuous negotiations with the state officials, not only the registration issues of the seminaries are sorted out, it was also decided that along with the religious education Madaris will also impart conventional education up to Intermediate. It was also decided that the government would not interfere in the affairs of the seminaries and their curriculum unnecessarily. While the meetings were being held concerning the Madaris, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that he wanted the student of the Madaris to one day to become the Chief of Army Staff. Similarly, the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in developing a curriculum for schools and colleges are also appreciable. Insha Allah in 2021 we shall be able to bring a uniform curriculum to Pakistan.

Matters relating to the curriculum in schools and colleges concerning Pakistan and Islam have also been rectified with the objectives to bring inter-faith and inter-religious harmony at the level of colleges and schools.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed me as the Special Representative for Religious Harmony and the Middle East. I have been assigned a special duty to promote and strengthen religious harmony and begin an interfaith dialogue with the key stakeholders, to dispel misconceptions related to Pakistan and Islam.

Alhamdulillah, Pakistan is today one of the safest countries for minorities. Look at India where minorities are in perpetual danger. More than 2,000 churches, hundreds of gurdwara, and mosques have been targeted. Massacres of minorities and forced conversions have become a routine matter in India. Also what is happening to Muslims in Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom under the guise of Islamophobia is no secret.

With the praise of Allah, protection of the rights of minorities in all walks of life according to the Constitution of Pakistan is being ensured in every possible way. During the last three months, issues of forced conversion, forced marriage, and blasphemy have been closely watched, and in case of any complaint, the matter was resolved immediately. In this regard, I can responsibly say that Pakistan has no major issue related to the rights of minorities. Most of what we hear is propaganda. Nevertheless, we still are vigilant and ready to solve the problem. How the Ulema-e-Islam and the ‘Khatam-e-Nabowat Lawyers Forum’ reacted to the false accusation of blasphemy against six Christian workers in Lahore was a step in the right direction.

The religious scholars and the lawyers have also agreed that in the event of misuse of the blasphemy law, not only will the attempt be stopped but action will also be taken against the perpetrator. Despite the outbreak of the corona pandemic Christians were provided full security during their festivity days, especially on Christmas.

A function was also held in the Presidency to send a clear message that the protection of the rights of all Pakistanis, as enshrined in the Constitution, is the responsibility of the state. Those who attacked the Hindu temple in Karak had been arrested. Not a single voice from across the country was raised in their support while the religious scholars have demanded full action against the perpetrators. Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a personal interest in the arrest of the accused involved in the Karak incident.

Similarly, the Chief Justice of Pakistan also ordered to rebuild the temple without delay. All these actions show that the state is seriously protecting the rights of minorities. As the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, my office is working round the clock to address the grievances of Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Progress is being made to establish inter-religious and interfaith harmony councils at the union level to resolve issues at the local level. We are also working to bring an end to the culture of hate speech and writings.

Although the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab has been working on it for a long time, now with the coordinated effort of concerned departments, the trend shall be spread across the country. This article will not be completed without mentioning the continuous persecution of Hazara community members in Mach Balochistan. They have been the victims of terrorism for a long time and the role of anti-Pakistan forces is clear in these instances. India is supporting IS and Pakistan’s banned organisations in Afghanistan. IS has claimed responsibility for terrorism in Mach Balochistan. Although some internal and external elements tried to spread hatred and politicise the tragedy, the Hazara community leaders, scholars and elders, and the government of Pakistan not only thwarted it but for the first time the government solved the problems of the Hazara community by signing a written agreement on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We strive to welcome positive criticism and respond effectively to unwarranted propaganda, be it on issues of minorities or the problems of Pakistanis in the Middle East. It is our utmost priority and first responsibility to resolve all these issues. Insha Allah, I will soon write on the government’s goals and our efforts in the Middle East.

The writer is Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and the Middle East.

[email protected]