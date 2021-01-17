Smart lockdown imposed in five more areas

PESHAWAR: In the wake of spike in coronavirus cases and to contain its further spread, the district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in five more areas of District Peshawar.

According to the administration, smart lockdown will be imposed in Yakatoot, Warsak road area, street 2.3.4.5.6 phase IV , street 1, 2 phase III Hayatabad and Khushal town area. Phase-5, Gul Abad No-2 and Sikandar Town.