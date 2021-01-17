Partial load management in Potohar region on 18th, 19th

LAHORE: Partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm during January 18 & 19th on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of Iesco on account of annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station, National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) spokesperson said here Saturday.

He said these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adiala, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman. However, there will be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders. The spokesperson appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said the annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.