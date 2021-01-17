Bike snatcher killed by accomplice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A motorcycle snatcher was stabbed to death by his accomplice on Chashma Road, police said on Saturday.

They said that two unidentified persons lifted the motorcycle of Asad Khan, resident of South Waziristan, near Awan Filling Station Kharotabad on Chashma Road.

Meanwhile, the owner of the motorcycle and other people immediately chased the accused.The accused fell when the motorcycle went out of control.

According to eyewitnesses, the two accused allegedly fought with each other for fear of arrest. The youth was attacked with a knife, from which he died on the spot and the accomplice fled the scene.

According to the national identity card found in his pocket during the search of the deceased, he was identified as Atiq-ur-Rehman son of Sharif, resident of Chah Saleh Dola Muryali, Dera Ismail Khan.