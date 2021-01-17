Broadsheet case: Muqam says rulers have fallen into own trap

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial chief Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the incumbent rulers had fallen into their trap in the Broadsheet saga, claiming that even the cronies of prime minister demanded commission from owner of the company.

“The incompetent rulers are so corrupt that they sought commission from Broadsheet’s owner,” he said this at a news conference at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani in Nowshera.

On this occasion, JUI-F leader and candidate for the by-election on PK-63 constituency announced withdrawing his candidature in support of the PML-N.

Amir Muqam said that rulers were faced with Nawaz Sharif phobia and could not see its own corruption and plunder.

He criticised the government for raising the prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas on a regular basis.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government defamed Pakistan all over the world as even a brotherly country resorted to impound the plane of the country’s national airline.

This is, he added, a shameful incident for the government.

“The sooner the masses get rid of the PTI fake government, the better is for the country and the nation,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the rulers had failed in controlling inflation and poverty. He said the poor were unable to afford food and send their children to schools, adding that the PTI government had failed to fulfil its tall promises.

He said that the country and nation were prosperous until 2018 as the PML-N had started mega development projects in all sectors during its tenure.

“There was adequate electricity, terrorism ended, the economy was booming, poverty was ending, the gas too became available and people were getting employment,” he said and added the incumbent government rendered millions of people jobless instead.

Amir Muqam also said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not a movement of political parties but a mass agitation against the incompetent rulers to send them home as soon as possible.

He claimed that the PML-N was the only party capable of steering the country and nation out of the prevailing morass and put them on the track to development and prosperity.