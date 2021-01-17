Five people injured in firing incidents

KARACHI : Five people, including a woman, were wounded in firing incidents of the metropolis on Saturday.

A teenage boy was wounded when he resisted a mugging bid in Turk Muhalla in Baldia Town. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. The injured person was later identified as 19-year-old Bilal, son of Yousuf. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Similarly, 50-year-old Sartaj Khan, son of Mian Gul, was wounded after he offered resistance to a mugging bid near Chakar Hotel on the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Super Highway Police Station. The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. In a similar incident, 40-year-old man, identified as Abdur Rasool, son of Abdul Khaliq, was injured in Lyari within the limits of the Kalakot Police Station. The casualty was taken to the CHK. Separately, a 40-year-old man, identified as Asif, son of Habib Ahmed, was shot and injured during a clash over a personal dispute in Siddiq Goth in the Surjani Town police remits. He was taken to the ASH.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Naseem Bibi, wife of Khan, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Faqir Colony in Orangi Town. She was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

Police said that the initial investigation suggested that the woman was hit and injured by a stray bullet.