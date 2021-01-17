close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

PBCC issues revised admission schedule

Lahore

Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

LAHORE : Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has issued revised schedule for online enrollment/admission of candidates by all the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) for Class XI for the Year (2020-22).

According to the revised schedule, candidates can be admitted in the institutions without late fee till January 29 and with a fine of Rs 500 till February 04, 2021. The schedule has been revised on the basis of result of Matriculation Supplementary Examination 2020.

