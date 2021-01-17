MoU signed to promote cultural heritage

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Department of Archaeology has signed an MoU with Punjab Government’s Directorate General of Archaeology.

The purpose of the MoU is to work for promotion of cultural heritage of Pakistan and conduct joint field activities. Both departments will provide the opportunities of learning to its faculty, students, researchers and professional in research and learning exchange programme. Both departments will organize various training programmes, exhibitions, conferences, seminars etc for the promotion of cultural heritage. The MoU was signed by PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and Secretary Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with Advisor to CM for Tourism Asif Mehmood. PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others were also present on this occasion. A detailed discussion was held to undertake archaeology and heritage related initiatives under the MoU with monthly meetings.