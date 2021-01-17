Rain likely from January 23

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain in Central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the weekend from January 23-24 which would subside the prevailing dense foggy conditions.

“Good rain is likely to occur in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Bannu, Hazara, Malakand and various parts of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday),” Spokesman PMD, Dr.Khalid Malik told APP on Saturday.

A new weather system would enter the country on January 22 evening resulting in good rain and snowfall over the mountainous regions. He said there were chances of good snowfall in Murree, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif, Galliyat and Kashmir during the period.-