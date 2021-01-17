Doctor dies of corona at PIMS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Coronavirus has claimed life of another doctor of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Friday night.
According to details, Deputy Director of the PIMS Emergency Ward, Dr Manzoor, succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. Dr Manzoor was on ventilator for the past one month.