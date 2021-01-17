close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
January 17, 2021

Doctor dies of corona at PIMS

Islamabad

January 17, 2021

Islamabad: Coronavirus has claimed life of another doctor of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Friday night.

According to details, Deputy Director of the PIMS Emergency Ward, Dr Manzoor, succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. Dr Manzoor was on ventilator for the past one month.

