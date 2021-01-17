Farmers in Karak given 3,106 bags of subsidised wheat seeds

KARAK: An official of the Agriculture Department said on Saturday that 3,106 bags of wheat seeds on subsidised rates were distributed among the farmers.

Addressing a ‘Farmers’ Day’ ceremony in Zebi area of Karak district, District Director Agriculture Muhammad Ghani Khattak said they celebrated the day to address the problems of farmers related to agriculture.

Khattak informed that the agriculture department had distributed fertiliser bags among the farmers, with a Rs1000 subsidy per bag.

He said the department had made a laboratory functional for the testing of soil clay and asked the farmers to take advantage of it to increase their per acre production.

He said they had cultivated gram on 372 acres of land in the district and added that pesticides were also being given to registered farmers to save their crops from insects.

The department had also chalked out a programme of growing sunflowers in the district and informed that 2kg seeds were being given to the farmers for sowing per one acre land, he added.

He asked the farmers to share their issues with them and the agriculture department would help farmers in the resolution of their problems.

On the occasion, Research Officer Ishfaq Khattak said they were conducting research on the introduction of a new variety of gram, which would be more suitable for the environment of Karak. He said the age of the new variety of gram would be 10 to 15 years.