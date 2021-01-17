Thousands of anti-maskers rally in Vienna

VIENNA: Around 10,000 people rallied in the Austrian capital on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, calling on the government to resign, Austrian police said.

With the Alpine country currently in its third lockdown since March in a bid to bring the pandemic under control, and with non-essential shops, concert halls and theatres, sports centres and schools all closed, the protesters’ anger was directed at Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as at the media.

"The numbers of deaths we’re being given, that’s rubbish. I don’t want to end up like China where you don’t have any right to do anything," one woman who gave her first name as Gabi told AFP.

Brandishing banners proclaiming: "You’re the disease. We’re the cure" and waving Austrian flags, most of the demonstrators refused to wear masks or respect social distancing rules, including far-right politician and former deputy chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

A counter-demonstration organised by the far-left comprising a crowd of around 500, according to police estimates, also took place, denouncing "anti-mask lunacy". Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million, has reported a total 7,053 deaths from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.