60 migrants stopped from crossing the Channel

LONDON: A total of 36 migrants have been detained while attempting to cross the Channel by UK authorities, with a further 27 stopped by the French.

A Home Office spokesman said migrants were stopped during two incidents on Saturday. The latest crossings come after a record 8,417 made the journey last year. Minister for immigration compliance and the courts Chris Philp said: “These are illegally facilitated crossings and migrants should be claiming asylum in the first safe country they reach.

“The government continues to undertake substantial steps to tackle the unacceptable problem of illegal migration, including legislative changes so crossings of this nature are treated as inadmissible where migrants have travelled through a safe EU country.

“The government will continue to seek to return those with no legal right to remain in the UK.” The spokesman said that joint intelligence with the French had prevented a total of 134 individuals entering the UK this week. He said: “These efforts have contributed to a 70 per cent reduction in crossings since September on fair-weather days by direct intervention on the French beaches.”