Sunak will ‘damage economic recovery if he cuts Universal Credit’

LONDON: The Chancellor will damage the economic recovery from coronavirus if he fails to extend a £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit and instead replaces it with a one-off gift, Labour has warned.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering giving nearly six million benefit claimants a £500 payment as an alternative to the £1,000 yearly uplift to Universal Credit, described as a lifeline for struggling families.

The increase, worth £20 a week, was put in place last spring to help families cope with the coronavirus crisis, but it is due to expire in April. According to The Times, Sunak is concerned that legislating to extend the uplift could mean it becomes permanent. The paper said he has drawn up a proposal to give a one-off lump sum of £500 instead – costing around £3 billion.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds warned that cutting Universal Credit would be “devastating for families already struggling to get by”. He said: “Britain is facing the worst economic crisis of any major economy.

“The Chancellor’s decision to wind down support with his cut to Universal Credit will be devastating for families already struggling to get by, and leave unemployment support at a 30-year-low. Bringing in a one-off payment that doesn’t even equal half the amount the government is planning to cut from millions of families’ incomes will damage our recovery.

“With jobs being lost each day and the furlough cliff-edge looming, a lump sum rather than extended support will leave many to fall through the gaps. Instead of yet another inadequate sticking plaster, the government needs to do the right thing and cancel the cut to Universal Credit.

“If the Chancellor refuses, we urge Conservative MPs to vote with Labour on Monday to give families the security and support they need.” Labour will use its opposition day debate in the Commons on Monday to force a vote on the plans.