Sarwar blames PML-N lease for seizure of PIA plane

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has shifted the blame on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “expensive lease agreement” which he said resulted in the impounding of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft by Malaysian authorities.

While addressing a news conference here on Saturday, Sarwar claimed that the national carrier acquired planes on an “expensive” lease during the PML-N’s tenure. He further said the PIA was unable to pay the lease on time due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a Malaysian court issued its verdict “without listening to the arguments of the airline”.

On Friday, Malaysian authorities seized a PIA Boeing-777 airplane at the Kuala Lumpur airport. The PIA plane was seized on the orders of a local Malaysian court over the non-payment of aircraft lease dues, Geo News reported while quoting sources. The PIA had leased two aircraft, including the Boeing-777, from a Vietnamese company in 2015. The plane was seized after passengers had already boarded the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier said the PIA aircraft had been held back on the orders of a local court in Malaysia which, it argued, had taken a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between the PIA and another party pending in a UK court.

“We were told that the plane has been impounded on a court order,” PIA Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said later in a video statement. “PIA’s legal team will pursue it in the Malaysian court, and we hope that we will resolve this issue as soon as possible,” he said.