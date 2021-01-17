Pak women cricketers clear second COVID test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All the members of Pakistan womenâ€™s national cricket team have cleared the second round of Covid-19 testing and have integrated into a bio-secure bubble. They will now hold their preparations for the ODI series against the South Africa women team, which starts on January 20.
Since clearing their on-arrival tests on 12 January, the members had been training in groups of six.
On Saturday, the team played a scenario-based match at Pietermaritzburg Oval. On Monday (tomorrow), the team will hold training sessions at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, Durban.