Top-ranked Tai pushes through to finals of badminton’s Thailand Open

BANGKOK: Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying on Saturday pushed through a challenging second set to clinch a 21-8, 23-21 victory against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt and move into the finals of badminton’s Thailand Open.

The Taiwanese player made a strong start, but Blichfeldt’s strong defence caused her problems.

“In the second game, the speed of the shuttle was different down that end and I had to adapt to that,” said Tai.

She said she would need to bring her A-game on Sunday (today) when she faces Spain’s Carolina Marin, a former world number one, in the final. Earlier in the day, the Spaniard trounced South Korean teenager An Se-young 21-16, 21-16.

“I didn’t feel any negative situation for myself, and I think if I play like this, I’m so ready for tomorrow,” she said.