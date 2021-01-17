Top-ranked Tai pushes through to finals of badminton’s Thailand Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying on Saturday pushed through a challenging second set to clinch a 21-8, 23-21 victory against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt and move into the finals of badminton’s Thailand Open.
The Taiwanese player made a strong start, but Blichfeldt’s strong defence caused her problems.
“In the second game, the speed of the shuttle was different down that end and I had to adapt to that,” said Tai.
She said she would need to bring her A-game on Sunday (today) when she faces Spain’s Carolina Marin, a former world number one, in the final. Earlier in the day, the Spaniard trounced South Korean teenager An Se-young 21-16, 21-16.
“I didn’t feel any negative situation for myself, and I think if I play like this, I’m so ready for tomorrow,” she said.