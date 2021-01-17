PTF planning to organise professional league

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) contemplated the possibilities of initiating the first-ever professional league involving some foreign players once the COVID-19 dust settles down.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held under the chairmanship of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan under open skies at the PTF Complex on Saturday, discussed the option and possibilities of initiating the first-ever league.

The idea was floated by seasoned sports administrator Mohammad Taufeeq (Director Sports POF Wah). “To make tennis really professional and income-generating for the youth, there is a requirement to initiate tennis league where foreigners could also play and enhance the element of competition for talented youth. I would propose that tennis league should be initiated once the dust of virus settles down,” Taufeeq said.

The PTF president welcomed the idea and said it had been his desire and even had consulted a few sponsors in the past. “I welcome this idea and hope to go ahead with the plans of the league once COVID-19 pandemic settles down. We always made every effort to enhance tennis's image through activities. Tennis is one game in the country that generated more activities this year than any other sports in Pakistan,” Salim Saifullah said.

He hoped that once the PTF would initiate the league, tennis would become popular and attractive for the youth.

The AGM has approved the formation of the committee under Mohammad Taufeeq to look into the possibilities of holding the first-ever professional league this year. The committee has been asked to submit the report after going through all the details of such a venture.

Applications for affiliation from AJK and GB associations were also taken up in the meeting.

The meeting decided that a scrutiny committee shall be formed to look into the request forwarded by these bodies once they complete all the related formalities. Both applicants were asked to send their presentations, including constitutions, elected officials, management set-ups, infrastructure information and future plans to enhance the image of the game in their respective provinces.

“The decision on awarding affiliations to AJK and GB would be made on the recommendation of the scrutiny committee,” PTF Executive Vice President Khawar Hyat when approached said.

Salim Saifullah welcomed all participants and gave an overview of activities spanning the last six years.

“The activities chart for the year 2020 and plans for 2021 were also discussed in the meeting. The AGM was specially briefed on the forthcoming Word Group Davis Cup against Japan to be held on March 5-6. Salim Saifullah asked all affiliated units to encourage women tennis and help youth pursue the game,” Khawar Hyat said.

Affiliates presented their activities and programmes and discussions were held to generate further activities. “The PTF offered assistance and help to the affiliated units to promote activities.”