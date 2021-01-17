Test Series against SA: Inzamam lashes out at poor selection

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq in his YouTube channel said that the selectors showed no vision in naming a 20-member squad for the Test series against South Africa.

“Selection is the name of vision for the next two years. Your vision defines your selection. In the team announced by the PCB selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim showed no vision at all,” he said.

The former captain said no sane critic can term this team the one having the ability to win matches. “No one can say that this team can beat any good side. Admitting that you have selected the team on the basis of domestic cricket performance, but can anyone tell me Tabish Khan who is a pacer and is over 36 would go on to improve from here? Even a batsman reaching this age can’t be selected for the very first time for a Test side.

“Haris Rauf is another example. He has played three first-class matches only taking just seven wickets and you have named him in the Test squad. He should have been given the whole run in domestic four-day cricket rather than making an effort to straight away give him a Test cap,” Inzamam said.

He also criticised the selection of Abdullah Shafiq. “He has just played one first-class match and you have included him in the Test side. Sadly, this has become our selection criteria. On the bases of just one first-class match, we are making efforts to give Test cap to a player.”

He said the selection of Saud Shakil and Sajid Khan is good. “They are performers and have the age at their side. Abid Ali should also have been sidelined like Shan Masood. He has just scored one fifty over a couple of series. Please raise the standard of your selection.”

Inzamam also came hard on axing seamer Mohammad Abbas. “Such a selection is only meant to appease someone. There is no professionalism at all in such a selection. You would repent what you have done. Winning and losing is a separate matter. You can win matches by preparing big turners against South Africa but you can’t groom players for future series and that is the most depressing part of this selection.”