Police image needs improvement: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani to utilise all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.Chairing a meeting on reforms and performance of the Punjab Police here, the prime minister stressed the use of modern technology to control crimes. Imran Khan emphasised on resolving the problems of citizens on merit and taking strict action against officials creating hurdles in the way to justice.

The premier regretted that political appointments were made in the police during the previous regimes, which adversely impacted the performance of the department. He said no one was above the law and asked the police personnel not to succumb to any political influence or pressure. He said the treatment of police on the basis of equality and law would lead to satisfaction of citizens and asked the IGP Punjab to focus on improving the image of his department.

The prime minister said that appointing honest officials at important positions had its impact from top to the grassroots level, and called for postings and transfers on the basis of merit only to ensure dispensation of justice. He said nabbing big criminals gave a warning to little offenders to refrain from indulging in crimes.

IGP Inam Ghani briefed the prime minister about the progress on reforms related to the Punjab Police and informed him that proposals on financial autonomy of police stations and mechanism on reconciliatory council had been presented to the chief minister.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab chief secretary and IGP. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and PM’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said as the country’s 60 percent population was involved in the agriculture sector, its promotion and development on modern lines was the government’s foremost priority.

He directed the government of Punjab to formulate a separate comprehensive action plan for value chain of every agricultural product to improve agricultural productivity and capacity. The prime minister was presiding over a meeting about increasing agricultural productivity and value chains in Punjab.

The prime minister directed that besides addressing the basic food security issues, the value chains of agricultural produce should be fully focused. He further stressed for the formulation of a comprehensive strategy with timelines under which the agricultural productivity could be tripled from the current level.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting regarding start of new labour inspection regime in Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that start of new labour inspection regime was a good initiative which would help promote small and medium industries besides strengthening country’s economy.

The prime minister directed Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi to ensure protection of labourers rights under new labour regime and there should be no compromise in this regard.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met in Lahore and discussed overall situation of the province.