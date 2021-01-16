PDM protest outside ECP office not to be stopped: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the government would not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 if they abide by the law and Constitution.

He said the opposition could practise its constitutional right as the government would not create any hurdle for its protest. But the law would take its course if the opposition tries to create unrest in the capital, he added.

Addressing a press conference at a NADRA office here, he said he had already predicted that the opposition members would never resign from assemblies as they would participate in Senate elections and by-polls, and they would also stage a march on Islamabad. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a committee, headed by the interior minister, to hold talks with the opposition, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from creating division and unrest in the country; otherwise, the government would have to take action. The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not afraid of the PDM protest, but it is time to observe whether the opposition would respect the law and Constitution or not, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is playing wisely for its political gains under the PDM umbrella.

He said the prime minister would not give any sort of deal to the opposition as he was committed to holding accountable those who plundered the national exchequer. The policies of the previous corrupt governments caused inflation in the country. To a question regarding Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said comprehensive reforms would soon be brought in the agency to improve its performance and minimise mistakes. In this regard, a law would be introduced to show leniency towards those deportees who travelled abroad to earn livelihood.

To another question, he said PML-N leaders neither in the Panama case nor in the Broadsheet case gave any answers about their assets and money trail, but they are propagating to hide their lies and corruption. He said the prime minister has directed him not to renew the passport of Nawaz Sharif, as leaders like him use innocent people to achieve their personal goals.

Earlier, he said instructions have been given to set up two more NADRA offices, while 100,000 free-of-cost identity cards would be issued to people. It was also planned to set up NADRA offices at the Tehsil level, he said and added that the visa issuance system has been made online to facilitate Afghans and other aspirants.