Sat Jan 16, 2021
January 16, 2021

PML-N, PPP MPAs meet Buzdar

National

January 16, 2021

LAHORE: Assembly members of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday.

They inquired after the CM and expressed well wishes for him.

The CM thanked the assembly members, said a handout issued here. MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present.

