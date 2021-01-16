First Chinese company in Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday allocated 40 acres of land in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a Chinese-owned steel company.

In a meeting, the SEZ Committee of Rashakai Special Economic Zone allocated this land to Century Steel (Pvt) Ltd, which is owned by Fuzhou Julitaihe International Company. The company owns steel mills in Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Ethiopia with the net capacity of three billion tons of iron and steel products. The Century Steel has planned to invest $50 million and will produce 0.25 million tons steel products at their plant in the Rashakai SEZ.

The project would consume 45 megawatts of electricity and employ 1,000 manpower directly and indirectly, resources from China have been mobilised and Chinese engineers and personnel have been setting up a site office to execute the project without delay. This is a momentous day for the industrialisation of KP as the first zone enterprise from China has been admitted to the Rashakai SEZ. A lot of applications have been received for plots and many industries would be starting construction shortly at the zone. The Rashakai SEZ comes under the CPEC umbrella and is the first industrial cooperation project between China and Pakistan.

The 1,000 acres SEZ will create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs to attract Rs347 billion of investment. Some 10 MW of electricity at the Rashakai SEZ has been arranged through 11 KV feeder and work is in progress on the 160 MW, 132 KV grid station. Due to its excellent location on the motorway and proximity to Torkham border and the Central Asia, the zone is expected to be a game-changer for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Pakistan.