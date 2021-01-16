Kashmir not a territorial dispute: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said Kashmir is not a territorial dispute but it is a question of granting right to self-determination to Kashmir people in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said India has become chairman of two committees of the United Nations Security Council, which is a matter of concern. He urged the Foreign Office to play its vibrant role in apprising the world community about Indian repression in Indian-held Kashmir. He said the BJP government is bent upon changing the demography of the state and if the same situation continues in Occupied Kashmir, the Indian government will give permanent citizenship to retired army personnel and BJP extremists in a bid to change the demography of the state.