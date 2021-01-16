Timber burnt in Torghar, Lower Kohistan incidents

MANSEHRA: A large number of trees and timber beams were burnt in two separate fire incidents that happened in Torghar and Lower Kohistan districts Thursday night.

The wildfire, which broke out in Hassanzai forests in Torghar, spread over a wide area destroying trees and affecting the wildlife.

According to locals, the insects and wildlife was also affected due to the fire, which was extinguished by the locals after a hectic effort of many hours. In another incident, the fire that broke out in a timber depot in Pattan area of Lower Kohistan, destroyed a large quantity of the wooden beams.