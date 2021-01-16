Lenient law soon for deportees who left for livelihood: Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday a law would be introduced to show leniency towards those deportees who travelled abroad to earn their livelihood.

Replying to a question regarding the performance of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at a press conference at the Nadra office here, the interior minister said comprehensive reforms would soon be brought to the agency to further enhance its performance and minimise mistakes.

Ahmed reiterated that the government would not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19, as long as they would abide by the law and the Constitution.

He said the opposition could exercise their constitutional right, as the government would not create any hurdle in their way to protest. “But the law will take its course if the opposition tries to create unrest in the capital,” he added.

Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a committee under the interior minister to hold talks with the opposition, adding PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from creating divisions and unrest in the country “or else the government would have to take action”.